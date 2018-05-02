Louisiana 'admitting privileges' abortion law before court

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A federal appeals court hears arguments this week on a Louisiana law requiring that doctors who perform abortions have admitting privileges at nearby hospitals.

A federal district judge in Baton Rouge blocked enforcement of the law last year.

A three-judge panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans has scheduled Thursday arguments. The U.S. Supreme Court has struck down a similar Texas law.

Supporters said doctors need to be able to admit patients to a hospital within 30 miles in case of medical complications arising from abortions. Opponents said the law would make it very difficult or impossible for many women to obtain abortions.

In briefs, the state says the district judge exaggerated the burdens it would place on women seeking abortions.