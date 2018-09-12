88°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana abortion clinic wants regulatory rewrite nullified

1 hour 53 minutes 23 seconds ago Wednesday, September 12 2018 Sep 12, 2018 September 12, 2018 3:10 PM September 12, 2018 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Douglas Collier/The Times
BATON ROUGE (AP) - A Louisiana abortion clinic is asking a state judge to throw out a 2015 state rewrite of clinic regulations, saying the health department ignored the rules for making such changes.
  
Hope Medical Group for Women says the Louisiana Department of Health disregarded reams of public comments about the regulations when they were being proposed.
  
On Wednesday, the clinic filed a motion asking the judge in an ongoing lawsuit to declare the licensing standards unenforceable. No hearing date was immediately set.
  
Former Gov. Bobby Jindal's administration said the regulatory rewrite more clearly spelled out licensing requirements and staffing provisions designed to protect women's safety.
  
Abortion-rights supporters say the changes aimed to hinder abortion clinic operations by adding burdensome paperwork requirements and making it easier to be deemed in violation of rules.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days