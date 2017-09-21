Louie's Cafe manager sets up GoFundMe for slain employee

BATON ROUGE - The former employer of a man killed in a shooting Thursday has sent up a crowdfunding page to help the victim's family pay for various expenses.

"Everybody respected him just so much," Fred Simonson, general manager at Louie's Cafe said. "Because of how hardworking and dedicated and just...a strong spirit he was."

Simonson started a GoFundMe to honor Smart, who was a dishwasher at the restaurant, and help his three children. Smart was killed in a shooting on Alaska Street. The shooting sparked national interest, as police suggested his death, along with another fatal shooting, may have been racially motivated.

"I know Donald did everything for his kids," Simonson said. "At the end of they day that was where he felt he was gonna leave his mark in the world."

As of Wednesday night the page had raised over $7,000 dollars. Nearly 200 people have donated from across the country.

Jennifer Torkkola, who donated to Simonson's cause, said she recognized Smart from her many visits to Louie's Cafe and donated as a way to remember him.

"I thought even if I could donate a little bit, a little bit would help," Torkkola said.

If you would like to donate to the page, click here.