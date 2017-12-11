65°
Lotto ticket worth $350,000 bought in St. Landry Parish

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAND COTEAU- The winning ticket for Saturday's Louisiana Lotto drawing was purchased in Central Louisiana.

WWL-TV reports that the $350,000 jackpot ticket was purchased in Grand Coteau in St. Landry Parish.

The winning numbers were: 07-08-10-28-36-39. The winning ticket matched all six numbers, ten other tickets matched five numbers. Those tickets are worth $2,028 each.

The next drawing is Dec. 13. WWL reports that the jackpot will be $250,00.

