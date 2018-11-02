Lots of nice weather for lots of football

A stretch of pleasant weather is ahead through Sunday morning. A fast moving, but weak cold front will quickly return the chance for showers to the area on Sunday.

THE FORECAST:

Today and Tonight: Friday will be positively glorious fall weather after a 24-hour period bringing severe storms, rain and clouds. Look for sunshine to tip thermometers into the mid 60s with light, northwest winds. Grab a jacket for the high school football games as temps will fall through the 50s and into the upper 40s by Saturday morning.

LSU vs Bama and Beyond: Saturday will be sunny and nice. True football weather appears to be in store for the showdown in Death Valley. The masses attending ESPN’s College Gameday on Saturday should enjoy sunny skies and cool temperatures. The afternoon high will nudge close to 70 degrees. While it may warm enough for short sleeves during tailgating, you will want a jacket in the stadium as thermometers fall into the lower 60s by the end of the game. After a warmup and isolated showers Sunday and Monday, the next front will return a better chance of rain to the area on Tuesday.

The Tropics: As we move into the final week of hurricane season, the Atlantic Basin is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next 5 days.

THE EXPLANATION:

Behind Thursday’s cold front, northwest flow has returned dry and cooler air to the forecast area with many stations reporting temperatures 10-20 degrees cooler over the last 24 hours. The axis of a low-level trough will push over the region by midday Friday carrying away any straggling clouds. Northerly and westerly winds will prevail through Saturday morning allowing another chilly low temperature—around 50 degrees in most neighborhoods. Surface high pressure in central Texas will traverse the region, ending up in the Mid-South by Saturday night, which will shift winds back to the south. Therefore, Sunday morning will begin a bit warmer. The next system is a fast moving cold front that will move across the Mississippi River on Sunday with a few showers. This front will weaken as it moves through and very little change in temperatures is expected. A secondary push of energy in the upper levels will result in a better shot at showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday followed by a bit of a cool down for the middle and end of next week.

