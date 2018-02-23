Latest Weather Blog
'Lost Tapes' series examines Malcolm X through rare footage
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) - A Smithsonian Channel series is examining the life of civil right leader Malcolm X through rare footage from his rallies, speeches and media interviews.
"The Lost Tapes: Malcolm X," scheduled to premiere at 8 p.m. Eastern on Monday, follows the advocate's changing philosophy using his own words from a Nation of Islam surrogate to a figure seeking to build coalitions during the tumultuous 1960s civil rights era.
Producer Tom Jennings put together the documentary by showing rarely seen footage of Malcolm X at Nation of Islam events standing side-by-side with group leader and eventual foe Elijah Muhammad. The documentary also uses media interviews around boxing champ Muhammad Ali and the activist's reactions to a firebombing of his home.
Malcolm X's daughter Ilyasah Shabazz says the documentary was emotional for her.
