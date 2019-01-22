Lost horse found wandering around Denham Springs; deputies searching for owner

DENHAM SPRINGS - Missing a horse? Deputies in Livingston Parish are searching for the owner after a horse was found wandering around Highway 16 last week.

The sheriff's office first released photos of the lost animal on January 17. On Tuesday, deputies said the horse still hasn't been reunited with it's owner.

The horse appears to be black and white in color.

Anyone with information is asked to contact officials at (225) 686-2241.