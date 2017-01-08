Lost hikers rescued from frigid NC mountains

DURHAM, N.C. - Rescuers have found two hikers missing for more than a day in the frigid North Carolina mountains without food and water and only a small fire for warmth.



The North Carolina Emergency Response Team said in a news release that a helicopter using a tool that can detect heat found the hikers around 5 p.m. Saturday in the Shining Rock Wilderness area about 25 miles southwest of Asheville.



Authorities say the hikers had called 911 on Friday and again Saturday morning, saying their situation was getting dire. But the helicopter couldn't fly until the storm that dumped about 7 inches of snow in the area cleared.



It took rescuers about two hours to get to the men. They were taken to the hospital, and authorities did not know their conditions.