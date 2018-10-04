Lost elderly couple spent five days driving through three states

Photo: WBIR

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. - Police have located a missing elderly couple they say became lost on the road for nearly a week.

WBIR reports Tony and Delores Amaral, both in their 80s, drove for five days and through three states trying to find their way back home.

Police found the couple safe in Atlanta Tuesday, but not before the pair spent days traveling hundreds of miles in an attempt to get back to East Tennessee. Family and police tracked them there by following their bank transactions.

"It looks like one of them had fallen at home. It looks like one of them got in the car to take the other to UT Medical Center," Lisa Oelerich, the daughter of the couple, told WBIR. "They wound up in Chattanooga. Then from Chattanooga they wound up in Kentucky, then from Kentucky they wound up outside Atlanta."

Oelerich says they finally caught up with them after her father stopped to ask a police officer for directions.

