Lost boaters spent night in the bayou; Found Tuesday morning

Photo: Google

IBERVILLE PARISH - Authorities in Iberville Parish have located two boaters who were reported missing late Monday night.

According to the sheriff's office, crews looked for the two crawfishermen between Bayou Sorrel and Bayou Pigeon. The Coast Guard, local law enforcement, and volunteers searched for the two most of last night and early Tuesday morning.

Authorities located them alive just before 8 a.m.

No further information was provided.