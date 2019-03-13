Lori Loughlin posts $1 million bail in bribery case

BOSTON (AP) - A federal judge says "Full House" actress Lori Loughlin can be released after posting $1 million bond in a case in which she and her husband are accused of paying bribes to get their daughters into college.

Loughlin stood with her lawyer in the Los Angeles courtroom Wednesday and didn't speak except to answer "yes" to the judge's questions.

Magistrate Judge Steve Kim said Loughlin must limit her travel to the continental U.S. and areas around Vancouver, Canada, for work. That's where she was Tuesday when. Giannulli posted bond and was released Tuesday.

Prosecutors allege the couple paid $500,000 to have their daughters labeled as crew-team recruits at the University of Southern California, even though neither is a rower.