Looting, protests in Mexico over gas price hikes turn deadly

MEXICO CITY - Continued unrest in Mexico over gasoline price hikes has led to four deaths.



Officials also say 300 stores have been ransacked and more than 700 people have been arrested.



The combination of highway and port blockades and looting this week has forced many stores and businesses to close.



Two people were found dead near looting in the port city of Veracruz.



A police officer was killed trying to stop robberies at a gas station in Mexico City.