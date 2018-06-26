Longtime St. Helena business considered total loss after Monday night fire

ST. HELENA PARISH - Firefighters responded to a massive fire overnight in St. Helena Parish.

The fire occurred at Powers Store and Restaurant in Greensburg. The call came in around 10:30 Monday night. Authorities say three different fire departments and around 25 firefighters were at the scene.

No one was at the business at the time of the fire. The building is considered to be a total loss.

"It breaks my heart. My dad would be upset, but it served the community well and I think people will remember it forever," said the owner's daughter, Charel Powers Kennedy.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Video from the scene was posted on Facebook.