LongHorn Steakhouse to open new Baton Rouge location

BATON ROUGE- LongHorn Steakhouse is opening a location in Baton Rouge.

According to a release, the restaurant chain will be opening the newest location at 6571 Bluebonnet Boulevard on May 22. Guests can begin dining at the new restaurant at 3 p.m.

Regular hours will begin the next day. The restaurant will be open Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. until 11 p.m.

"At LongHorn Steakhouse, we're dedicated to creating an incredible and high-quality steakhouse experience for Baton Rouge guests," the release stated.

The new 5,850 square foot restaurant will have room for 200 guests, create more than 70 new jobs, and feature eight steak cuts featured on the menu. For more information visit LongHornSteakhouse.com.