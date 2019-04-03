Latest Weather Blog
Longevity, icon status get toys into hall of fame
ROCHESTER, NY - Before the holiday wish lists and mad buying rush each year comes a dose of nostalgia with the National Toy Hall of Fame's annual picks for enshrinement.
Bubbles, little green army men and the Rubik's Cube were inducted this year. But is the road to such playtime immortality really all fun and games?
According to the judges, well, yes.
Sure, there's occasional lobbying for a favorite. But judges say any real pressure is nostalgia driven, a matter of balancing head versus heart.
A group of historians and curators picks 12 finalists and sends them to experts in education, play and psychology to rank.
Only toys with longevity, icon status and the ability to inspire kids are seriously considered. To see a list of previous inductees, click here.
