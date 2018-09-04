Long-running drainage problems adding to storm concerns in Central

CENTRAL - Drainage has been a huge problem in Central since the flood of 2016.

Donavan Tarver has been living in central for 52 years. He says flooding has become an issue since the city placed a new building behind his home. He says the drainage for that building causes major problems.

“We use pumps and the neighbors use pumps and dig holes and drain it into the ditches and stuff like that to get it out of the back yard,” Tarver said. “This drain, which for most of the time it doesn't drain, it drains into the back yard and stays for weeks and months at a time."

He says the city built a ditch to divert the rising water.

“That back yard to the beginning of that shed, holds about three to six inches of water,” said Tarver.

But he still has concerns about how the water will drain in the case of a flood.

“We got the ditch put in, but we do not know how directly its going to effect us it if we get a lot of rain,” Tarver said.

Other residents, like John Green, experienced the flooding of 2016 and fear another disaster.

“If we get five inches in a short period of time, we have a serious problem in here."

He says preparing for another flood is tedious work and sandbags do not help.

“You cannot keep the water from coming out. There is nothing I can do but wait until it starts to come in and pick up my furniture the best I can,” said Green.