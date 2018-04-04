64°
Latest Weather Blog
Long ball powers LSU to 10-1 win over Nicholls
BATON ROUGE - Zach Watson and Austin Bain went back-to-back in the third inning with solo-shots helping to power LSU to a 10-1 victory over Nicholls State University Tuesday night.
The LSU bats jumped on the Colonels pitching early hammering starter Bryan Taylor for five hits and three runs in just 2 1/3 innings of work.
AJ Labas was dialed in on the mound for LSU tossing five innings of one-run baseball. On Monday head coach Paul Mainieri said Labas and pitching coach Alan Dunn worked on tweaking his mechanics with his lower body to increase more velocity on his fastball.
The Tigers will depart Wednesday to College Station where they open up a three-game series with Texas A&M Thursday night starting at 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Part of Bluff Road to be closed over summer
-
Father killed while shielding 9-year-old daughter in deadly I-10 crash last week
-
Together Baton Rouge talks with police chief about police reform
-
Council members introducing new mosquito control plan in Livingston Parish
-
One man determined to settle claim from lost luggage
Sports Video
-
LSU's Arden Key gears up for pro day, Russel Gage hopes to...
-
Bright and early: Southern football kicks off first spring practice since 2013
-
Paul Mainieri not happy after LSU loss to Cajuns
-
Revenge Game: LSU baseball looks to end 2-year losing streak to Tulane
-
WATCH: A tribute to college baseball legend Augie Garrido