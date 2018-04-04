64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Long ball powers LSU to 10-1 win over Nicholls

7 hours 14 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, April 03 2018 Apr 3, 2018 April 03, 2018 10:12 PM April 03, 2018 in Sports
Source: WBRZ Sports
By: Mike Gaither

BATON ROUGE - Zach Watson and Austin Bain went back-to-back in the third inning with solo-shots helping to power LSU to a 10-1 victory over Nicholls State University Tuesday night.

The LSU bats jumped on the Colonels pitching early hammering starter Bryan Taylor for five hits and three runs in just 2 1/3 innings of work. 

AJ Labas was dialed in on the mound for LSU tossing five innings of one-run baseball. On Monday head coach Paul Mainieri said Labas and pitching coach Alan Dunn worked on tweaking his mechanics with his lower body to increase more velocity on his fastball.

The Tigers will depart Wednesday to College Station where they open up a three-game series with Texas A&M Thursday night starting at 7:00 p.m. on SEC Network.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days