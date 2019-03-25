64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Long-awaited video service expected from Apple on Monday

Monday, March 25 2019
Source: Associated Press
By: Associated Press
Photo: Apple CEO Tim Cook/ WCYB

Apple is expected to announce Monday that it's launching a video service that could compete with Netflix, Amazon and cable TV itself.

It's a long-awaited attempt from the iPhone maker, several years after Netflix turned "binge-watching" into a worldwide phenomenon. The new video service is expected to have original TV and movies that reportedly cost Apple more than $1 billion - far less than Netflix and HBO spend every year.

Also expected is a new subscription service.

The iPhone has long been Apple's marquee product and main money maker, but sales are starting to decline. The company is pushing digital subscriptions as it searches for new profit growth.

