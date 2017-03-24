69°
London's attacker identifeid

By: Associated Press


LONDON - London's top terror officer says Khalid Masood, who attacked Britain's Parliament, killing four people and wounding some 50, was born Adrian Russell Ajao.

Counter-terror chief Mark Rowley revealed the name in a briefing Friday outside Scotland Yard in which he also said there've been two more significant arrests.

That brings the total number of people in custody for the Wednesday attack to nine.

The attacker was born in southeastern England and had most recently been living in the central city of Birmingham.

