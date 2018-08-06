85°
Lombok quake death toll rises to 98
JAKARTA, Indonesia (AP) - National Disaster Mitigation Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho says the death toll from the Lombok earthquake has risen to 98 from the previously announced 91.
Officials have been saying the number of deaths would increase as rescuers reach cut-off areas in north Lombok. The ruins of a mosque that collapsed in Lading-Lading village while people prayed inside was being pulled apart by a backhoe in search of victims.
Photos and video from the disaster agency showed Sunday's night quake had reduced the mosque to a mound of rubble.
