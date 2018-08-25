92°
Latest Weather Blog
Logjam on Louisiana-Mississippi border river to be cleared
BATON ROUGE - The government will soon begin clearing a logjam that keeps threatened fish from swimming up the Pearl River and has also gathered debris including refrigerators, televisions, boats and even a houseboat.
Louisiana Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet says the work will reduce riverbank erosion that threatens to fill in deep-river habitat where threatened Gulf sturgeon can stay cool during the summer.
The pileup is on the Mississippi side of the Pearl River, which forms the border between Louisiana and Mississippi.
The cleanup is expected to take from Tuesday through September.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
With the installation ceremony behind him, Bishop Duca is looking ahead
-
Developer caught working on controversial subdivision without permit
-
2 Make A Difference - Donate to The Cajun Navy
-
Local church hosts heartfelt tribute for Aretha Franklin
-
Four taken to hospital after students struck by cars at LSU