90°
Latest Weather Blog
Log truck flipped on LA 61 in West Feliciana Parish Tuesday morning
ST. FRANCISVILLE - An 18-wheeler carrying timber has overturned on an area highway, spilling its load and creating a traffic mess Tuesday morning.
The crash was first reportedly shortly after 10 a.m. on the southbound lanes of LA 61 near LA 964. Photos from the scene appeared to show the truck blocking multiple lanes.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local business gives Rouses employee free car after heartwarming video goes viral
-
LSU football players discuss team accountability
-
WATCH: Historic Florida post office damaged in moving mishap
-
Two arrested after victim knocked unconscious following fight at Tigerland bar
-
DOTD: East State Street Bridge to reopen Tuesday