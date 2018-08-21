90°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Log truck flipped on LA 61 in West Feliciana Parish Tuesday morning

9 hours 3 minutes 34 seconds ago Tuesday, August 21 2018 Aug 21, 2018 August 21, 2018 10:24 AM August 21, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. FRANCISVILLE - An 18-wheeler carrying timber has overturned on an area highway, spilling its load and creating a traffic mess Tuesday morning.

The crash was first reportedly shortly after 10 a.m. on the southbound lanes of LA 61 near LA 964. Photos from the scene appeared to show the truck blocking multiple lanes.

