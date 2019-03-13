Locals remember importance of historic Selma march

BATON ROUGE - People around the United States are pausing this week to remember one of the most iconic moments in American history.

Events marking the 50th anniversary of 'Bloody Sunday' in Selma, Alabama took place over the weekend. It's been five decades since thousands of demonstrators crossed the Edmund Pettus Bridge between Montgomery and Selma while advocating for voters' rights when they were attacked by police.

The non-violent march continued for weeks, even encouraging the passage of the Voting Rights Act. People in our area know things would be much different if it wasn't for those men and women.

"They paved the way for me, so it makes me appreciate the fact that if we didn't have somebody else's shoulders to stand on, then you couldn't see what you see," Rene Brown of Mt. Zion Baptist Church says," If you can't see what you see then others can't stand on your shoulders to see what they need to see so I'm always reminded that I'm standing on their shoulders."

A weeklong March retracing the steps demonstrators took in 1965 begins today. It will end Friday with a rally at the Alabama State Capitol.