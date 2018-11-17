39°
Locals pack the streets for White Light Night
BATON ROUGE - Government Street was packed with people Friday night for a festival focusing on local arts and crafts.
White Light Night is put on by the mid-city merchants, dozens of artists, and craftsmen. Businesses opened their shops, some even sold their goods from the street.
The festival encourages people to explore mid-city, and offers a free shuttle service to get around.
