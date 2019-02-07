Locals line highway to bid farewell to Officer Shane Totty

BATON ROUGE - All along the 10-mile procession from the funeral to the burial site, people gathered to pay their respects to fallen officer Shane Michael Totty.

This included Felma White, who has worn a red, white and blue ensemble to every local officer's funeral procession since 2016.

"I'm heartsick right now because of the fallen officer, and I just want to show him someone out here really cares. I'm one of the people that really cares, so I'm giving my support to the family and the community," White said.

The same goes for Emily Robillard and her group of fellow jeep-owners.

"I have been to more [funeral processionals] than I wish to remember but I think it's important to show that we support them, love them, care for them, and we're here for them," she said.

This isn't even Cully Frisard's first police funeral this year.

"Its heart-shattering. It really is," he said.

Frisard decided to dedicate one of his tow trucks to officers from all over the country who have died. He puts the names of fallen officers on it. There are already names of other officers under Corporal Totty's.

"Losing as many as we have so far this year, we felt obligated to get the community behind the police by creating this truck and letting them see how many officers we lose in the line of duty and get this nonsense stopped," he said.