Local woman's day of shopping interrupted by gunfire

BATON ROUGE - A scary, midday drive-by shooting on Corporate Boulevard shook up a woman and her daughter.

As they walked out of a retail store, they began hearing gunfire. A single bullet hit their vehicle, and Candy Kent was moments away from being in the line of fire.

"I kept thinking that I can die today, and it's just unbelievable," said Kent.



Kent and her daughter, Sydney, were just about to end their shopping trip at a clothing boutique. As Kent stepped out the door, the unthinkable happened.

"I heard three gun shots," she said. "The first one being very loud."

Without hesitation, clerk managers went into survivor mode.

"Immediately she locked the door and called 911, we got locked up,” said Kent.



And they weren't the only ones to take cover. Letty Flores, the store manager at Planet Beach, said she could hear the gunfire in the parking lot.

"I heard them fly by so fast and then I heard them hit something," said Flores. "It's very scary working in this shop knowing something like this happened."

Kent is stunned that crime like this is happening in one of the most affluent parts of town.

"I cannot believe this happened to me, it's a very safe area," Kent told WBRZ.

The only thing that was in the bullet's path was Kent's 2017 Audi, but the car was the last thing on her mind.

"I do not care about my car," she said. "I care about my daughter."



Frustrated, she hopes the shooters can take her advice: "Stop being violent."