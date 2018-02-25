Local woman celebrates 103rd birthday

59°
BATON ROUGE- It's a special week for one Baton Rouge resident who is making a ten-decade milestone. Plenty of pictures cover Ena Gordon's home, they help tell the story of her life: all 102 years.

"I never dreamed I'd be this old," Gordon told WBRZ.

Today is her 103rd birthday. But that doesn't stop her from doing day-to-day activities.

"I do everything I ever did. Drive my car, clean my house, cook. Do this, do that. I'm perfectly okay," she says.

She's seen a lot in her day, and recalls getting married in 1937.

"We dated for ten months and then were married." She even remembers when they met. "On a blind date," Gordon said laughing.

She's seen the world change before her eyes, but hasn't changed with all of it.

"I didn't adapt to a lot of things, I still believe what I believe."

So let's go back to February 24, 1915. The typical price of a home was $3,200. A car? $2,000. And gas was fifteen cents per gallon.

Now, in 2018, Gordon attributes her longevity to surrounding herself with her two children, two grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren.

Another year in an extraordinary life, the birthday girl is still going strong more than a century later. But she's not looking forward to 104 just yet.

"I live it day by day. God's been good to me all these years. I don't plan on anything. I take it as it comes," she says.

Gordon's birthday plans include going to dinner with friends at her favorite seafood restaurant.

