78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local trucking company's semi honoring officers killed across US

45 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, February 21 2019 Feb 21, 2019 February 21, 2019 4:02 PM February 21, 2019 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GRAMERCY - A trucking company based out of St. James Parish is using one of its own vehicles to pay tribute to officers who've died in the line of duty this year.

Frisard's Trucking Company first unveiled the "fallen but never forgotten" truck at the end of January. Since then, it's cab has been updated to bear the names of law enforcement across the country who've been killed while serving their communities in 2019.

Since it's unveiling, the truck has paid visits to events honoring officers like BRPD's Shane Totty.

The truck has also made its way across state lines, offering some additional support to the families of fallen LEO's in places like Mobile and Birmingham. 

Once the year is over, the company will reportedly transfer those names to a plaque on the back of the truck and make the space empty going into 2020.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days