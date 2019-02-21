Local trucking company's semi honoring officers killed across US

GRAMERCY - A trucking company based out of St. James Parish is using one of its own vehicles to pay tribute to officers who've died in the line of duty this year.

Frisard's Trucking Company first unveiled the "fallen but never forgotten" truck at the end of January. Since then, it's cab has been updated to bear the names of law enforcement across the country who've been killed while serving their communities in 2019.

Since it's unveiling, the truck has paid visits to events honoring officers like BRPD's Shane Totty.

The truck has also made its way across state lines, offering some additional support to the families of fallen LEO's in places like Mobile and Birmingham.

Once the year is over, the company will reportedly transfer those names to a plaque on the back of the truck and make the space empty going into 2020.