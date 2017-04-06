69°
Local students raise awareness about animal adoption

Fifth graders at Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School hosted an animal food drive from March 27-31 after being tasked with tackling a social action issue. To raise awareness about animal adoption, students achieved their goal of collecting 1,000 items.

On Wednesday, the kids donated the food to the Tangi Humane Society which currently houses 6 horses, 29 dogs, 4 cats and one pig. The students hope that their efforts will lead to the adoption of some of these animals.

The effort was coordinated by Southeastern Louisiana University student, Tiffany Luper along with teachers and staff from Southeastern and Hammond Eastside Elementary Magnet School. Contact tiffany.luper@selu.edu with any questions regarding the effort.

