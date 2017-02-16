Local stores participate in 'Day Without Immigrants' protests

BATON ROUGE - Immigrants across the country, including in Baton Rouge, are expected to stay home from school and work Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.



"A Day Without Immigrants" actions are planned in cities including New Orleans, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.



It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he's called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.

Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.

Ideal Market announced that it will be closing its doors Thursday in the New Orleans and Baton Rouge area. The company says all employees will receive a full day's wage to support the initiative.

"All Ideal Market stores will be closed in support of this effort to show the contribution that immigrant workers give to 'Making America Great!'" a statement from the company said.

Restaurants, like La Salvadorena located on Nicholson Drive, announced their closure on social media as a sign of unity and support of the day.