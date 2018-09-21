Local small business owner loses livelihood in overnight theft

ST. AMANT - Deputies are looking for a stolen utility trailer carrying thousands of dollars worth of lawn equipment.

The theft happened Wednesday night on Highway 431 in St. Amant. Authorities say surveillance video spotted a vehicle taking off with the equipment in tow.

The owner, Lasalle Christoff, says the trailer was loaded with more than $7,000 worth of equipment. Christoff says he's been building up his lawn care service for three years.

"I couldn't believe everything I worked for for the last three years was just gone," Lasalle said.

He started the business back in college as a way to make ends meet, and he and his wife have been relying on it ever since. He also hoped that it would eventually help him pay for law school.

"When things happen like this, it deters young men who are trying to do what's right."

Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff's office at 225-621-4636.