71°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Local restaurant calls out thief caught stealing from tip jar

1 hour 2 minutes 37 seconds ago Wednesday, October 24 2018 Oct 24, 2018 October 24, 2018 5:48 PM October 24, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A restaurant near downtown is asking for help finding a brazen thief who was caught with her hand in the tip jar.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the theft happened at Soji: Modern Asian on Government Street sometime Wednesday. The post by restaurant staff included several images from the business' surveillance system, which appear to show a woman grabbing a handful of cash from the jar.

It wasn't immediately clear how much money the alleged thief made off with.

Anyone who recognizes the woman seen in the images can contact the restaurant here.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days