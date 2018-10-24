Local restaurant calls out thief caught stealing from tip jar

BATON ROUGE - A restaurant near downtown is asking for help finding a brazen thief who was caught with her hand in the tip jar.

According to the restaurant's Facebook page, the theft happened at Soji: Modern Asian on Government Street sometime Wednesday. The post by restaurant staff included several images from the business' surveillance system, which appear to show a woman grabbing a handful of cash from the jar.

It wasn't immediately clear how much money the alleged thief made off with.

Anyone who recognizes the woman seen in the images can contact the restaurant here.