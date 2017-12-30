Local residents prepping homes for upcoming string of cold weather

BATON ROUGE- Residents are stocking up on supplies to prepare for this upcoming week's major drop in temperature.

WBRZ spoke to John Stables, a homeowner who plans on protecting his water pipes.

"After 40 years, that thing has never froze, and I intend to keep it that way," Stables said. He plans on wrapping up the pipes so they don't burst if the temperature drops below freezing.

Goodwood Hardware and Outdoors was busier than normal today, with a steady flow of shoppers coming in to buy water pipe covers by the handful.

"Firewood, charcoal, and faucet protectors are hot items right now," store manager Eric Fitter told WBRZ. He said homeowners began rushing to the store on Friday, and that by this morning, some of the items needed to protect their homes from the freezing weather were already sold out.

Donna Bass is stocking up on artificial fire logs to keep her home warm, but was out of luck when it came to finding something to protect her outdoor faucets.

"I was looking for the things to cover your pipes outside. They didn't have them and that's a bummer," Bass said.

Fitter says there's a homemade trick that residents can try instead: "If you want a faucet protector, you can do the old double bag trick with a bag over and a dish towel and another plastic bag and some duck tape."

Goodwood Hardware is also down to its last rack of firewood, but it's going fast, too.

But Stables doesn't have worry about the freeze anymore. His pipes are wrapped tight to make sure his water keeps flowing.

"Nothings worst than no having water," he said.

