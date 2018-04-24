Local principal leaves special messages for students before standardized testing

BATON ROUGE - Standardized testing can be nerve-wracking, and even cause students to become overwhelmed as they anticipate the results. A local principal's attempt to ease that agony has now been seen all over social media.

This week, the Community School for Apprenticeship Learning is participating in LEAP (Louisiana Educational Assessment Program) testing.

Principal LaMont Cole handwrote over 200 messages on each student's desk, encouraging them to do well on the test.

"I try to build a relationship with them and understand their uniqueness, so when I wrote those notes I wanted to acknowledge that about them first and then say to them good luck this week!" said Cole, who handwrote more than two hundred messages.

Overwhelmed with Cole's gesture, Shavonne Anderson, an 8th grade math teacher, took to Facebook and shared what her principal with others.

"Our principal is one of the best. He's not just a principal, he's a friend, he's a father to a lot of these kids, and he's personal," said Anderson.

Students were surprised by his messages and felt appreciated afterwards.