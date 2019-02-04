Local physical therapist accused of sexually abusing patient

BATON ROUGE- A physical therapist is accused of sexually abusing a patient during an examination.

Philippe Veeters, owner of Dutch Physical Therapy was arrested and booked Monday night in sexual battery charges.

The victim of told deputies she visited the physical therapist at his office in June, after a family member recommended him.

According to the deputies' report, the victim went to see Veeters because a curve in her back and lower back pain. She told authorities during examination Veeters pulled her underwear down and touched her inappropriately.

The report also says Veeters failed to wear gloves during the examination and did not have anyone else present in the room.

The Physical Therapy Board determined Veeters violated rules including sexual misconduct, unnecessary procedures and not giving the patient appropriate covering during the examination.

In December, the board suspended Veeters' license for nine months and required additional evaluation and supervision.