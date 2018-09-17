Local pastor accused of burning down her home takes plea deal

BATON ROUGE - A well-known pastor accused of burning down her own home has pleaded guilty to lesser charges.

Bridgett Steib, the pastor of the Ministry of Love Church, was arrested in 2012 after she allegedly set the mansion ablaze. According to investigators, the insurance policy on the mansion had been increased just before the fire.

Steib's trial had been pending for years until a trial date was finally set in 2016.

On Monday, court records confirmed Steib pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of attempted arson with intent to defraud. She has been placed on a retroactive five-year probation, beginning after her initial arrest, due to her lack of prior offenses.

As a result, Steib's conviction has already been tossed.

Her sister was also facing arson charges in connection with the fire, though that case has been dismissed.