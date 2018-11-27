Local officials trading gas money for unsecured firearms

BATON ROUGE - In an effort to reduce the number of unsecured firearms on the street, the TRUCE anti-violence program is teaming up with local officials to trade guns for gasoline gift cards.

According to a release from District Attorney Hillar Moore's office, people will be able to bring their firearms to a designated location and trade them for gas coupons ranging from $50 to $300 per weapon. The program will accept all qualifying handguns and assault weapons, no questions asked.

The event will be held 9 a.m. Dec. 1 at Living Faith Christian Center at 6375 Winbourne Ave. The exchange is limited to two guns per person.

Donors arriving by car should keep their firearms in the trunk. Anyone on foot should place their firearms in a sealed or closed container, such as a bag, backpack or box.

Prior Gas for Guns programs in Baton Rouge have collected 772 unsecured guns in exchange for $51,000 in gas cards since 2010, the DA's office said.

