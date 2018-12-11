Latest Weather Blog
Local non-profit organization hands out toys, food to those in need
BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday, one non-profit organization handed out hundreds of toys and boxes of food to those in need.
Alisha Williams, a single mother, couldn't be more grateful. She took her three-year-old daughter, Aniyah, to the Christmas charity event presented by HOPE Ministries.
A few years ago, Aniyah was fighting for her life in the hospital. She was diagnosed with respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), a severe respiratory tract infection.
"She was hospitalized for RSV," Williams said. "She died but then came back, then they had to incubate her."
It all happened around Christmas, a time Williams will never forget. But on Tuesday, Aniyah rushed into a room packed with toys. Her mother was overwhelmed with gratitude.
"It's fantastic," Williams said. "I am so thankful. Low-income, single mom doing it all by myself. It's a great help."
HOPE Ministries gave out nearly 400 toys, and provided meals to 100 families around the capital city.
