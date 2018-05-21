Local non-profit hit by thieves again

BATON ROUGE - Weeks after a non-profit organziation was hit by thieves, Rebuilding Together is looking for new means of security, after they were targeted again.



"He's trained to attack anyone who tries to breach these doors," CEO Chris Andrews said about their guard dog. Last week, thieves broke in their facility through a small window where an air conditioning unit was installed.



"They simply pushed that through and climbed through the window and pilfered all of our tools," Andrews said.



Rebuilding Together helps elderly residents repair their homes. In April, a home they were working on was broken into, and their tools were stolen. A lock on a storage pod was cut, and the pod was cleaned out, even stealing a brand-new toilet that was bolted to the floor.



"We calculate they took upwards of $7,000 to $8,000 worth of inventory from us," Andrews said.



Still, the team at Rebuilding Together plans on being back on the job Monday morning with any tools they can scrap together.



"Yes it hurts our organization, but we will recover," Andrews said. "But it really hurts the community.



If you're interested in helping Rebuilding Together in any way, please call (225) 276-0068.