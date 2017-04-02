Local Miss. engineer sues municipality for $6.3 million

Image: The Clarion-Ledger

CANTON, Miss. - A local engineer is suing a Mississippi municipality for millions.



The Clarion-Ledger reports that engineer Rudy Warnock is suing the city of Canton's utilities division for $6.3 million. Warnock's attorney says he's owed the money under his contract with Canton Municipal Utilities.



Although Warnock was fired by letter in December, his attorney says his contract required mediation and the city did not respond to mediation requests.



Canton Municipal Utilities filed a motion to dismiss the suit.



This isn't Warnock's first time in a legal tangle with a public agency. Madison County sued Warnock and his firm last year, alleging he withheld documents to delay projects. The county fired him. Warnock claimed the county owed him $1.4 million. The suit was settled, with the county paying Warnock $550,000.