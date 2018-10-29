81°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Local middle school dismissing classes early after reported fire Monday morning

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - A local middle school was briefly cleared out as crews responded to reports of a fire Monday morning.

The fire was reported just before 10 a.m. at Southeast Middle School. The school system says the fire started in the boy's locker room, prompting an evacuation of the school.

The fire was quickly extinguished by responding firefighters. Despite this, school officials say classes will dismiss at noon. If parents are unable to pick up their child at that time, lunch and alternate activities will still be provided by the school until buses arrive.

Investigators say no foul play is suspected in the fire.

