Latest Weather Blog
Local Marine killed in car crash on naval base to return home Wednesday
ZACHARY - A local Marine stationed at a naval base in Washington who tragically lost his life in a car crash will be coming home Wednesday.
Lance Cpl. Cole Estelle from Zachary, was involved in a fatal crash on June 9 while stationed at the Bangor Naval Base. Estelle was traveling westbound on Route 16 in a 2017 Ford Mustang when his vehicle struck a 2015 Nissan Altima driven by a 63-year-old Tacoma man in the opposite westbound lane.
Estelle's vehicle exited the roadway and came to rest after crashing into trees.
According to a post from the Zachary Police Department, officers will arrive at the New Orleans Airport at approximately 9:43 a.m. to escort Estelle back to Zachary.
The public is encouraged to stand along the route with flags and signs of support for his family. The route will be from US 61 to Highway 964. Then it will take a right onto Highway 64.
