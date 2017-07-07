Local man's Facebook search for good Samaritan going viral

BATON ROUGE – A Facebook post going viral is proof all is not lost and neighbors are still looking out for one another.

Between Thursday morning and Friday afternoon, nearly 4,000 people shared Ryan Lemoine's Facebook message about the help he received when he was stranded on the side of Essen Lane this week. Lemoine pointed out, his stature can sometimes be deceived as unwelcoming, yet it did not frighten one woman who stopped to help him – and he wants to find her.

“… To the older black lady in red scrubs, silver new Toyota Corolla who was generous enough to pull over… to a big white Tundra broken down in the middle of the road with an irate white guy with a beard and tattoos, you are an amazing person,” Lemoine wrote.

He posted the woman let him borrow her jumper cables but left them behind. He asked for help finding her so he could return the jumper cables and buy her dinner.

“… I still have your jumper cables, as well as a $100 gift card to any restaurant you may choose. In a world of darkness, you proved to me goodness still does exist.”

When Lemoine spoke with WBRZ Friday, he said he was still looking for the good Samaritan who helped him.

