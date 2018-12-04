Local man honors father's Toys for Tots tradition, raises $5k in sporting goods for kids

BATON ROUGE - After one man lost his battle with cancer, his tradition of delivering toys to less-fortunate children began to fade. Soon after, his son stepped in to carry on the act of kindness.

Newly-purchased sporting goods covered most of the parking lot at Troy's Barber Shop on Tuesday morning. For fifteen years, the location has served as a drop-off spot for Toys for Tots.

"My dad used to do this," Lathan David told WBRZ. "It's a tradition I try to carry on for him."

David continues to keep his father's toy giveaway tradition alive.

"Every year, he'd save up a little money from his disability checks," David said. "My dad fought cancer for twenty-seven years."

Despite his health, his father worked hard to purchase toys for children. He lost his battle with cancer in September, but before his passing, there was only one thing he worried about.

"He was honestly more worried about his donation continuing than he was about his own health," David added.

To put his father's worry at ease, David came up with an idea to raise money to purchase sporting goods for children. This year, he's raised $5,000—enough to purchase 550 balls, and some fishing poles, for the Toys for Tots program.