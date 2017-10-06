Local man arrested for attempted murder, theft

Marvus Green

BATON ROUGE - East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man they belive is connected to a March attempted murder case and a July theft investigation.

According to the affidavits, authorities responded to a shooting in the 4000 block of Dawson Street the morning of March 21. At the scene, three victims were suffering from gunshot wounds. Upon investigation, detectives learned that the victims were inside a home when 25-year-old Marvus Green and another man came to the house and began shooting.

The two fled the scene shortly after. One victim became paralyzed from the chest down after the incident.

In a separate incident on July 3, authorities say Green was in someone else's home and stole their video game console, two HD cameras and a pair of sneakers.

Three days later, Green was seen by the robbery victim riding a bike on Plank Road. He then called authorities who arrested Green moments later.

Green was a suspect in the March shooting and was positively identified as a gunman by one of the victims.

He was booked into the EBRSO Parish Prison on three counts of attempted first-degree murder, illegal use of a weapon, felony theft and flight from an officer.