Local library system wins sixth consecutive Library Journal award

BATON ROUGE- The East Baton Rouge Parish Library System was recently presented with the 2017 Library Journal's America's Star Libraries Award.

According to a release, it is the sixth consecutive year the library system has won the award. The East Baton Rouge Library System was the only state library system to be selected for the award.

“East Baton Rouge Parish Library is gratified to have received a five-star rating from Library Journal," said Library Director Spencer Watts. "This independent, authoritative assessment is based on the accomplishments of the library in terms of delivering services, programs, and materials to our community. When compared to more than 7,400 public libraries across the nation, it is clear that our libraries are performing at the very highest level.”

The Library Journal, according to the release, rates U.S. public libraries based on five selected per capita output measures: circulation, library visits, program attendance, public Internet use and circulation of electric materials.