Local law firm offering free Uber rides to and from Superdome on Sunday

NEW ORLEANS - Baton Rouge law firm Dudley DeBosier is offering Saints fans free Uber rides to and from the Superdome for the NFC Championship Game this weekend.

When users sign up on the Uber app, Dudley DeBosier will send a promo code on game day. It will cover up to $50 for your rides Sunday.

The New Orleans Saints take on the Los Angeles Rams at 2:05 p.m. in New Orleans.

Click here to receive your free Uber promo code.