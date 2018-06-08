Local law enforcement to hold youth chats through Leo Program

BATON ROUGE - Law enforcement agencies will be hosting several events as part of the Leo Program.

Authorities will be hosting a series of public open-dialogue discussions so residents, ages 25 and younger, can hear from and talk with local authorities. The goal of the discussions is to establish better relationships and a mutual understanding.

Residents will have the opportunity to learn about a variety of things that local police officers and deputies do. The sessions will be held on Thursdays from 6 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at different locations.

For more information, residents can call 225-272-9200 ext 400.