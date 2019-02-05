Local law enforcement now accepting applications for Sheriff's Scholarship program

ASCENSION PARISH - Graduating high school students have an opportunity to earn scholarships up to $500 from local sheriff's offices.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday it is one of the local agencies now accepting applications for the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship fund. The scholarship is named after a retired deputy who passed way in 2013 after losing a battle to cancer.

"The purpose of the Dawn Shivers Memorial Scholarship fund is to honor her sweet spirit and continue her legacy as a vessel through Christ, and to also encourage others who may be fighting the same cancer battles to keep pushing and stay strong," said Sheriff Bobby Webre.

Graduating high school seniors interested in applying can click here.

The Louisiana Sheriff's Scholarship Program is also accepting applications. Scholarships of a maximum of $500 each will be awarded to graduating high school students from each parish.

Click here to apply.

The scholarships are not loans and will be awarded as gifts to help with rising costs of tuition and related expenses in higher education. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana, scholarships be utilized in higher education within the state and recipients be enrolled as full-time undergraduate students.

Applications are being provided to the high school counselors and can also be obtained from the sheriff’s office in Donaldsonville and Gonzales. The forms are due by April 7.