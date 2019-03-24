Latest Weather Blog
Local landscaper helps dying woman by cutting yards for free
WALKER- A landscaping company in Walker is cutting lawns for free, for a good cause.
Up until March 31st, 100% of the proceeds from Brent's Lawn Care and Maintenance will go toward paying a local woman's final expenses.
The woman is 23-year-old Haley Warner. Warner is dying of a heart condition.
"Two years ago she had gotten sick and she had two open heart surgeries and she was lucky to survive that. here we are two years later and her aortic valve is separating from her heart. At this point there is nothing more that can be done for her," said Destiny Allen of Brent's Lawncare.
So they wanted to help anyway they could and decided to use their business to raise money for her family.
"The profits will go to her family for the expenses. However, they choose to lay her to rest when the time comes."The family who owns the landscaping company has known Haley since they were children.
The family who owns the landscaping company has known Haley since they were children.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Local landscaper helps dying woman by cutting yards for free
-
DOTD updates LA 1 repairs after truck collision this week
-
Top players, amateurs flock to 30th annual Cajun Classic Wheelchair Tennis Tournament
-
Hundreds of prom dresses donated to high school girls
-
2 Make a Difference: Dash for Deaf Kids